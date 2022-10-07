International make-up brand Sephora will be returning to the UK this month with a new website and plans for a store in 2023.

The internationally-known brand will take over the beauty website Feelunique , which Sephora acquired for £135m last year, and turn it into Sephora.co.uk on October 17, 2022.

The website, twinned with the popular Sephora App, will offer UK shoppers an extensive range of products from makeup to fragrance, skincare, haircare, and wellness and big-name brands including Elemis , Chanel , Charlotte Tilbury and Fenty .

Sephora will also be bringing its own brand, Sephora Collection , as well as Tarte Cosmetics and One/Size by Patrick Starrr to the site – all of which are currently unavailable in the UK.

The Retail Gazette has reported that the online launch will be followed by the opening of a Sephora store in London in Spring 2023 but a specific location has not been confirmed. Glamour Magazine reports that more stores are also planned nationwide.

Sephora chief executive and chairman Chris de Lapuente said: “At Sephora, we innovate every day to build the most loved beauty community. We are delighted to bring Sephora to the UK, responding to Britain’s strong demand for our unique prestige beauty experience.

“ UK customers will be encouraged to explore and discover the best versions of themselves as we support them in their beauty journey with a fantastic curation of time-tested classics and new indie brands