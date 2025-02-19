Sense of Humour needed

By Helena Briden
Contributor
Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 16:32 BST
The beautiful and historic market town of Wetherby in Yorkshire, is in the spotlight after hosting exciting movie scenes featuring none other than Danny Dyer, Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson!

The new Sky Original Christmas movie is called Tinsel Town and will be released later in the year.

Following the Mayor of Wetherby, Dawn Payne’s visit to the film set recently, we are inviting residents and film fans to take part in a fun photo caption competition featuring her and Danny!

Think you have got the best witty one-liner? Now’s your chance to prove it!

Mayor of Wetherby Dawn Payne & actor Danny DyerMayor of Wetherby Dawn Payne & actor Danny Dyer
Mayor of Wetherby Dawn Payne & actor Danny Dyer

The winner will receive a Wetherby-themed mug, kindly donated by Ace Cards of Wetherby, one of the local businesses featured in the film.

How to enter: Head over to the Facebook page Welcome to Wetherby and drop your best caption for the photo in the comments section of our post!

How the winner will be chosen: The Mayor of Wetherby, Dawn Payne, will personally select her favourite caption on Monday February 24. Her decision is final—so get your best jokes in before then!

Terms and conditions:

· The Mayor’s decision is final—no correspondence will be entered into!

· If Wetherby’s sudden rise to fame causes a rush on town merchandise, we reserve the right to substitute the prize!

· The prize will need to be collected from Wetherby Town Hall.

· Keep it funny but friendly—any offensive captions will be removed. The Mayor volunteers her time to serve the community, so let us keep it light-hearted!

· Think you are really funny? Enter as many captions as you like!

We cannot wait to see what you come up with—good luck!

