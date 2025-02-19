Sense of Humour needed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The beautiful and historic market town of Wetherby in Yorkshire, is in the spotlight after hosting exciting movie scenes featuring none other than Danny Dyer, Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson!

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Sky Original Christmas movie is called Tinsel Town and will be released later in the year.

Following the Mayor of Wetherby, Dawn Payne’s visit to the film set recently, we are inviting residents and film fans to take part in a fun photo caption competition featuring her and Danny!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Think you have got the best witty one-liner? Now’s your chance to prove it!

Mayor of Wetherby Dawn Payne & actor Danny Dyer

The winner will receive a Wetherby-themed mug, kindly donated by Ace Cards of Wetherby, one of the local businesses featured in the film.

How to enter: Head over to the Facebook page Welcome to Wetherby and drop your best caption for the photo in the comments section of our post!

How the winner will be chosen: The Mayor of Wetherby, Dawn Payne, will personally select her favourite caption on Monday February 24. Her decision is final—so get your best jokes in before then!

Terms and conditions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· The Mayor’s decision is final—no correspondence will be entered into!

· If Wetherby’s sudden rise to fame causes a rush on town merchandise, we reserve the right to substitute the prize!

· The prize will need to be collected from Wetherby Town Hall.

· Keep it funny but friendly—any offensive captions will be removed. The Mayor volunteers her time to serve the community, so let us keep it light-hearted!

· Think you are really funny? Enter as many captions as you like!

We cannot wait to see what you come up with—good luck!