News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Selling The OC season 2: Release date, cast including Alex Hall and how to watch Netflix series

The release date for Selling The OC season two has been confirmed by Netflix

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 17th Aug 2023, 17:32 BST- 1 min read

Following the success of the first series, Selling The OC is set to return to our screens soon for season two. On August 17, the second season was confirmed by Netflix in a post which reads: “ The real estate market is hot and the rumours are even hotter. Selling withdrawal is almost over.”

The first season of the Netflix show featured real estate agents from The Oppenheim Group, which is the agency owned by Brett and Jason Oppenheim that is featured on Selling Sunset, as they search for luxury homes in Orange County, California.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the series, Jason and Brett lead the team as they battle their personal lives alongside stunning homes and high-end clients. It premiered in August 2022 and the eight-episode series was filled with rivalries, fighting and a whole load of gossip.

Selling The OC will return to Netflix soon for its second seasonSelling The OC will return to Netflix soon for its second season
Selling The OC will return to Netflix soon for its second season
Most Popular

    But when will the new series air and which cast will return? Here’s everything you need to know:

    Selling The OC season 2 release date

    It has confirmed that Selling The OC will return on September 8. The series will be available to watch on its release date via Netflix.

    Selling The OC season 2 cast

    • Jason and Brett Oppenheim
    • Alex Hall
    • Alexandra Jarvis
    • Alexandra Rose
    • Austin Victoria
    • Brandi Marshall
    • Gio Helou
    • Kayla Cardona
    • Lauren Shortt
    • Polly Brindle
    • Sean Palmieri
    • Tyler Stanaland
    Related topics:NetflixCalifornia