Travel is still disrupted after a day of heavy rain across parts of Scotland – when a person was swept into water.

Police looking for a woman who was swept into the River Don in Scotland have “stood down” their search after heavy rain battered the country . The woman is believed to have been attempting to rescue a dog near Inverurie during heavy rain on Friday afternoon (November 18).

In a statement on Friday evening, Police Scotland said: “Around 3.05pm on Friday, November 18, police were called to the River Don near to Monymusk following a report of concern for a woman in the water.

“Police and emergency services attended and searches were carried out. Following assessments of the river conditions, the search has been stood down for the evening. Police inquiries are ongoing.”

The coastguard joined in the search for the woman but confirmed they had also stood down to focus on other tasks. Torrential downpours across much of eastern Scotland have left rail journeys disrupted and roads blocked, with numerous school closures on Friday.

Most Popular

The Met Office has said more than 140mm of rain - more than a months’ worth - had fallen in Charr, Aberdeenshire overnight. Rest centres were opened in the Ballater, Aboyne, Inverurie and Kemnay areas for those who are unable to stay in their homes or need help during the severe weather.

Elsewhere in Scotland, there has been flooding in some parts of Edinburgh, including at the Crewe Toll roundabout which pictures have shown submerged in water. Power cuts have affected Kintore, Stonehaven, Hatton of Fintray, Inverurie and Portlethen, and there are reports that broadband is still down in some areas.

Stephen Dixon, a spokesperson for the Met Office , said the rain would slowly peter out by Friday evening but temperatures would drop overnight, as low as -4C in Northern Ireland. Today (Saturday, November 19) is expected to be clear - but more rain could follow on Sunday.