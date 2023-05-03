The RSPCA is appealing to the public for information after a cat died after getting his neck stuck in a lethal spring trap. The family pet named Stan was found deceased under a car in Pennard Avenue, Liverpool, with a heavy trap around his head.

RSPCA inspector Joanne McDonald, who is looking into the incident, said: “This is such an incredibly heartbreaking incident. Stan was a much-loved family pet and his owners are understandably upset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The trap was very heavy so we can’t imagine that Stan travelled very far after getting stuck in it. There was food glued to the trap and because it wasn’t set in a tunnel as required by law, whoever set this was putting any animal in the area at risk of serious injury.

“There also appears to be different coloured fur on the trap which suggests it had previously caught another animal.”

Most Popular

Whilst spring traps aren’t illegal in the UK section 8 of the Pests Act 1954 states that it is an offence to use or knowingly permit the use of any spring trap to kill or take animals, other than an approved trap, or in circumstances for which it is not approved.

Joanne added: “We’re warning pet-owners in the area that this has happened and urge them to remain cautious. If anybody has any information, please do contact us so we can look into this further. It’s so upsetting that this has happened, so we need to find out who is setting these traps to avoid another innocent animal being targeted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stan was found dead in a spring trap in Liverpool

Evie Button, from the RSPCA’s wildlife department, said: “Spring traps are cruel and barbaric. They cause horrific injuries which can so often be fatal like in the case of Stan.

“They are totally indiscriminate in nature - victims can be wildlife or family pets; but whatever the animal, these devices cause a great deal of suffering. We are extremely concerned that someone has set one in a residential area where people often walk their dogs and where there are likely to be cats.

“When they’re not set correctly, spring traps can have devastating consequences and we’d appeal to anyone with information about this incident to get in contact with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA said it is opposed to the manufacture, sale and use of all traps which cause suffering. Anyone found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal faces an unlimited fine and/or five years in prison.