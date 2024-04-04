Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Villagers say they’re used to seeing alcoholics and drug-users collapsing in the street - which is shown in the video as being full of potholes and rubbish. Featherstone is surrounded by three prisons - residents say inmates have it better than local homeowners.

Smashed windows and crumbling houses

A building on Cannock Road in Featherstone. The village in Staffordshire is located near three prisons HMP Brinsford, HMP Featherstone and HMP Oakwood.

Footage shows a bordered up former pub, with smashed windows and surrounded by security fences. Rubbish is strewn on pavements, while houses are literally left to crumble. You can also see a newly built bus shelter which was recently set on fire.

Drug dealing and constant break-ins

Residents of the South Staffordshire village say it’s become a hotspot for drug dealers, and that bins are overflowing with dog-poo but the council don’t bother to empty them. One local said: “There’s drug abuse, people picking up and selling drugs. It’s atrocious.” They also described ‘constant break-ins’, adding that ‘police are not interested’.

Local resident Dean Proffitt, 62, on The Avenue, Featherstone. The village in Staffordshire is located near three prisons HMP Brinsford, HMP Featherstone and HMP Oakwood.

‘Prisoners must feel sorry for us’