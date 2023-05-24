News you can trust since 1836
Research reveals the UK’s most affordable coastal towns for retirement - is your area on the list?

A lot of people dream of retiring on the coast, and your decision may be made a little easier as the UK’s most affordable coastal towns for retirement have been revealed

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 24th May 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read

New research has revealed the UK’s most affordable coastal towns for retirement, including desirable locations such as Barry, Blackpool and more. The research was conducted by The life insurance team at Compare the Market.

The research took two factors into consideration to make the list, including the average cost of a house and the cost of living for one person per month, excluding rent.

Anna McEntee, life insurance expert at Compare the Market, comments on the research:

“Retirement is an exciting time to start a new chapter, and escaping to the perfect seaside town can make all the difference.

    “After spending the majority of our adult lives working hard, most of us dedicate our later years to getting some much-needed rest and relaxation – which is why retiring by the coast is such an attractive option.

    “Whether you want to spend your retirement exploring the great outdoors and soaking up sea views, or simply need a change of scenery, coastal towns like Sunderland and Bournemouth are ideal locations.

    “We encourage anyone planning for retirement to consider some of these seaside spots and explore their options to find the perfect place to enjoy their golden years."

    The UK’s most affordable coastal towns for retirement

    Here are the most affordable coastal towns for retirement, based on the cost of living for one person per month, excluding rent.

    1. Blackpool - £431
    2. Barry - £446
    3. Sunderland - £468
    4. Swansea - £488
    5. Scarborough - £498
    6. South Shields - £499
    7. Llanelli - £499
    8. Grimsby - £500
    9. Birkenhead - £503
    10. Hartlepool - £527
