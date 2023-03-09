Getting involved in National Pie Week, vegetarian brand Quorn has announced the first ever meat-free Chicken & Leek Family Sharing Pie. Pie week began on Monday (March 6) and runs until Sunday (March 12).

The new pie from the meat substitute specialists serves four people for just £1 per portion - with it retailing for £4. Describing the pastry product, a spokesperson said: “Succulent Quorn pieces pair perfectly with the rich and creamy leek sauce, delicately encased in a delightful puff pastry.”

Quorn claims to have ‘plugged a hole in the market’ having added a new option for vegetarians, as no other meat-free sharing-sized pies are currently available.

The pie is a simple ‘heat and eat’ meal, and is recommended to be enjoyed with potatoes and veggies. It will be available in the frozen section from Sainsbury’s on March 26.

Gill Riley, Quorn Marketing Director, said: “We’re excited to announce the launch of a meat-free market first: Quorn’s Vegetarian Chicken & Leek Family Pie. A delicious addition to the growing family mealtime occasion, for a great value price.

