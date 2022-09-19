Monday 19 September marks Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, with thousands of people from the UK, Commonwealth and rest of the world set to pay their respects.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral on Thursday, 8 September 2022, surrounded by her two eldest children, King Charles III and Princess Anne.

The Queen’s funeral will be one of the most complex operations carried out in the UK since the war, with thousands set to be part of the event.

A procession involving the military, the Royal Family and those who have dedicated their lives to service of the Queen, will give the late monarch a final farewell, fitting for Her Majesty who dedicated 70 years to the UK and Commonwealth.

What time does the funeral start?

The state funeral will begin at 11am, it is expected to last around 55 minutes, followed by a national two-minute silence.

Leaders from around the world are expected to attend Westminster Abbey, which can seat around 2,000 people.

The president of the United States Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and president of France Emmanuel Macron are to be amongst the most recognised faces attending.

What is the procession route?

After the Queen’s coffin leaves Westminster Hall, it will be placed on a gun carriage, pulled by 142 Royal Navy Sailors, and the procession will begin at 10:44am.

A tri-service Guard of Honour will be mounted in Parliament Square.

Then, the coffin is set to arrive at Westminster Abbey at 10:52am. The funeral will begin at 11am, and a national two-minute silence will signal the end of the ceremony.

At 12pm, the coffin will return to the gun carriage, beginning the procession.

Guns are to be fired in Hyde Park, and Big Ben will toll once every minute that the procession lasts.

Ex-service association standard bearers will line the Cenotaph.

Then, as the coffin passes, The King’s Life Guard will turn out of a horse guard parade and give a royal salute.

The procession will be formed, made out of several groups with five at the front of the carriage.

They are:

Royal Canadian Mount Police

George Cross Foundations, NHS and Commonwealth Armed Forces

RAF

Army

Royal Navy and Royal Marines

The King will lead members of the Royal Family walking in procession. The Queen Consort, Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex and Countess of Wessex will follow by car.

Then, The King’s Guard will turn out in Buckingham Palace and give a royal salute as the coffin passes the Queen Victoria Memorial.

At 1pm, the procession will then end after arriving at Wellington Arch. The coffin will then depart for Windsor, where the Queen will be buried alongside her father, her mother and Prince Phillip.

What happens after the procession?

The trip to Windsor is around 25 miles, and should arrive in Surrey at around 3pm. The route will avoid motorways and take more local routes, giving thousands lining the street a chance to view the coffin and say their final goodbyes.