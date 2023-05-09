Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Queen Charlotte, has spoken out about the possibility of a new Bridgerton spin-off series. Highly anticipated Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte landed on Netflix on May 4 and fans of the main series were transported back to the ton (high society in the United Kingdom during the late Regency era) with a new slate of characters and fierce scandals.

The Shondaland series centres around fan favourite Queen Charlotte (played by both Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio) and how her relationship blossomed with King George (played by both James Fleet and Corey Mylchreest). Ahead of the series premiere, Shonda Rhimes spoke out about the possibility of a new Bridgerton spin off.

The creator spoke to Hello Magazine about whether she would expand on the stories of other characters in another Bridgerton spin-off series. She said: "There’s no plan to explore anybody in particular. I was just doing this because I was so passionate about the subject.

"Although, in writing it I got very interested in Violet’s story. So, we’ll see."

In both Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte, Violet Bridgerton is played by former Tracey Beaker actress Ruth Gemmell, with Young Violet Bridgerton played by Connie Jenkins-Greig in the spin-off series.

However, it has been confirmed that there will not be a second series of Queen Charlotte. Netflix has brought out the spin-off as a limited series, meaning there will not be future seasons.

A Netflix limited series is a standalone show which has a clear beginning, middle and end. The series is also unlikely to end on a cliffhanger.