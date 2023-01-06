Getting the bus is not often something you associate with being a scenic treat. For those who use one for the daily commute it’s unlikely you climb aboard hoping for eye-catching sights along the way. However, offering a different perspective of this particular mode of public transport , some of the most scenic routes in the country you can view through the windows of a bus have been revealed.

Not only that, but while the Government’s price cap on bus journeys remains in place, it could work out as a cheap day out. Website Scenic buses has an extensive list of the most stunning bus routes from across the county and plenty of these routes have single tickets available for just £2.

One of the stand out routes is the Coastliner 840 service which is operated by the York bus company. Connecting Leeds and York with the North Yorkshire coastal town of Whitby, the route takes you through the stunning scenery of the surrounding North Yorkshire Moors.

At the other end of the country, hop on one of the Purbeck Breezer routes and you can take in some of the finest scenery the south coast has to offer. Stretching from Bournemouth all the way along to Poole and Studland, you could bag yourself a day at the seaside for just a couple of quid.

Listed below is a range of routes across England which run all year round and have tickets which can be purchased for as little as £2.

Purbeck Breezer 60 - Sandbanks to Poole & Rockley Park via Canford Cliffs, Lilliput, Poole Quay & Hamworthy

Purbeck Breezer 50 - Bournemouth to Sandbanks & Swanage via Westbourne, Canford Cliffs, Shell Bay & Studland

Route 72 from the Keighley Bus Compan y- Skipton to Grassington via Kettlewell, Kilnsey & Threshfield

Route 24 from the Harrogate Bus Company - Harrogate to Pateley Bridge via Killinghall, Hampsthwaite, Birstwith, Darley, Dacre & Summerbridge

AD122 Go North East - Hexham to Haltwhistle via Hadrian’s Wall Country visit Chesters, Housesteads & Vindolanda Roman forts, The Sill, Greenhead & Walltown

Coastliner 840 - Leeds & York to Whitby via Tadcaster, Malton, Pickering, Thornton-le-Dale, Goathland & North Yorks Moors

The coastliner bus (Photo: Scenic buses)

