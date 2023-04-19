Prince Harry will reportedly skip the King’s Coronation concert to rush back home to the United States to his wife, Meghan Markle and children just hours after his father is crowned king.

It is claimed that the Duke of Sussex has told his father he will not be sticking around for the festivities after the historic event on May 6, following weeks of speculation as to whether he would actually attend the coronation itself.

Now, event planners working on the concert, which is set to feature the likes of Lionel Richie, Take That, Katy Perry and more, will no longer need to save Prince Harry, as it is expected he won’t be attending the music event.

The concert is scheduled to take place a day after the coronation on Sunday, May 7 at Windsor Castle, but Harry will not be present and instead rush home to belatedly celebrate the fourth birthday of son, Archie.

It was only recently announced that Harry would attend the coronation, but would not be accompanied by Meghan, his wife of five years. Instead, she will remain in Los Angeles with their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

