Poundland shoppers will be able to pick up even more food items in store as the budget retailer has announced plans to expand its grocery offering. The discount store is accelerating its expansion plans as it offers more chilled’, frozen’, fresh fruit and veg as well as beers, wines and spirits to more stores.

The additions further strengthen the Poundland’s range revolution that’s taken place over the last three years, as it adds whole new categories such as clothing, homewares, and chilled and frozen food to offer customers an alternative to supermarkets. In time for one of the warmest months of the year, frozen and chilled food will go into 24 more stores from as far north as Troon in Scotland to Falmouth in the south of England bringing the total number of stores offering the ranges to over 570.

And now more stores are also getting a range of beers, wines and spirits. Poundland has already introduced best-selling tipples into 16 stores, and now plans up to 40 more by the autumn. Poundland is also adding key fresh fruit and vegetables to more stores.

Bananas, apples, carrots and soft fruit are already available in over 400 stores and will be also added to another 50 stores in July. The grocery expansion complements the addition of clothing, homewares to all Poundland stores over the past two years as it brings customers more of what they need.

Darren Kay, Poundland’s retail director said: “We’re quietly widening what we offer customers, day-by-day and store-by-store, because we know customers appreciate the convenience of shopping with Poundland for much more of what they need week-in, week-out.

“Whether it’s a Poundland on a high street, in a shopping centre or on a retail park, we’re investing in our stores, our ranges and our stores to make them real destinations for our customers –all with the amazing value we promise ”

