A motorist had his car seized after driving without a licence for 50 years, a spokesperson for the Derbyshire Road Policing Unit has confirmed.

The 69-year-old pensioner was found without a driver's licence after being pulled over by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver revealed he'd been driving illegally since the age of 19 and scammed insurance companies claiming he had a licence. He has never passed a driving test before.

Derbyshire Road Policing Unit were forced to seize the car before reporting the man to police for several offences.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire RPU tweeted: "The driver of this vehicle has never passed a test despite being 69 years old and having been driving for over 50 years.

''He has systematically provided details to insurance companies indicating that he had a license (sp) but the flaw in his dastardly plan was bragging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His long reign came to an abrupt end once we found out. Vehicle seized and driver reported for numerous offences."