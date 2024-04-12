Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dramatic police footage shows the moment officers chase and arrest a suspected car thief after he allegedly threatened an officer, “stay away or I will f***ing stab you.”

A delivery driver made a report to police that his car had been stolen while he was working in Stockport and that the offenders had travelled towards South Manchester. Information was reported to police from a member of the public who had spotted a man altering plates on a car that matched the description of the delivery driver’s car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended the scene and say they sighted the suspected stolen vehicle as it was driving along Shadowmoss Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester. The car failed to stop for officers and a pursuit followed. According to police, the suspect crashed the car and tried to make off on foot.

A Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit officer chased the suspect on foot. Police say intelligence suggested the suspect was carrying a large knife. Police believe that the suspect threatened to assault the officer but, after a short struggle, the officer managed to safely detain him.

Police arrest suspected car thief.