PlayStation’s Mid-Year Deals: Gaming company announces huge June sale - what games are on offer
PlayStation has launched their Mid-Year deals sale with over 1,500 games at a discounted price - here’s what’s on offer
Sony has launched the Mid-Year Deals sale on the PlayStation store to mark the halfway point of 2023. The Mid-Year Deals sale is live on the PlayStation store and is the perfect time to get your hands on some huge savings.
The sale runs from Wednesday (June 21) to midnight on July 5, giving fans two weeks to pick up some new games. Sony has added discounts of up to 75% on games and add-ons across multiple genres, including some PlayStation exclusives and indie games.
Here’s everything on offer in the PlayStation Mid-Year Deals sale:
What’s on offer in the PlayStation Mid-Year Deals sale
1655 PlayStation games have been discounted in the PlayStation Mid-Year Deals sale, this includes standard editions as well as ultimate and platinum versions of some of Sony’s biggest releases.
There’s plenty of cross-gen games available for players on either the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5, so everyone has been included in the sale. Here are just some of the games on offer in the PlayStation Mid-Year Deals sale:
- FIFA 23
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- The Callisto Protocol
- Need for Speed: Unbound
- Football Manager 2023
- Dead Space Digital
- Like A Dragon: Ishin!
- The Whitcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Far Cry 6
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Riders Republic
- Evil West
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- NHL 23
- WWE 2K23
- Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
- The Sims expansion packs
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Assassin’s Creed Origins