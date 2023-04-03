Paul O’Grady’s close friend Amanda Mealing has revealed some of the potential plans for his funeral, as well as his dying wish for those that attend. Known to many as Lily Savage, the 69-year-old died “unexpectedly but peacefully” last week.

One of his closest allies was the BBC’s Casualty actress, who has confirmed in the wake of the TV star’s passing how he wanted friends and family to act when he is laid to rest. Amanda also revealed that there could be two funerals - one more intimate and another for the public.

Amanda told The Mirror : “Whatever happens, Paul’s funeral will be a celebration of his life and it will be full of laughter. He just told us to have a good time – he’d hate it if everyone was mawkish and morose- he would just say: ‘I don’t care, I won’t be here! Do whatever you want’.

“There may be two funerals. A small private one and a big one in a very grand place for those outside the family. I would think it’ll be in London.

The BBC star continued: “Then everyone can come to that and it gives people a chance to fly in. There are ongoing conversations.

“We’ve also been asking: ‘Can we do something in Liverpool?’ because obviously they very much feel he’s their baby, it’s so difficult.”

Amanda also went on to reveal the emotional hurt she has gone through since finding out about her best friend’s death, confirming that it was his husband, Andre Portasio, who informed her via text in the early hours of the morning.

