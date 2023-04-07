Phillip Schofield is set to be replaced on ITV’s This Morning next week as he and Holly Willoughby plan to take an extended Easter break. Last week Holly presented the ITV show alongside Alison Hammond and Joel Dommett whilst Schofield took some time off.

And it has been confirmed that Phillip and Holly who usually present together on a Monday to Thursday aren’t returning until the week after Easter. Alison Hammond said two other ITV favourites will be stepping in to take over next week.

Alison Hammond confirmed at the end of today’s This Morning show (April 7) that Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle would be hosting the programme for the week commencing April 10. Josie is a regular on This Morning and usually works on the Dosh On Your Doorstep segment. Craig has also made regular appearances and has stepped in to cover other presenters in the past. Craig is also known as the lead anchor for BT Sport’s rugby coverage, including Premiership and European Champions Cup games.

Speaking previously about what she’s learned from her friends on This Morning, Josie said: "I learn from all the hosts all the time… I’ve never been properly trained or anything, I’ve been learning on the job really! I enjoy doing the little bits out and about on the road, but hosting the main show, to fill those boots, is something else.

