Pancake Day 2023: when is it, what is it and how to make the perfect pancake
February is here which means one thing, Pancake Day - will you be trying to do the famous pancake flip in 2023?
Pancake Day is just around the corner, meaning millions of people around the UK will be getting their frying pans at the ready. Before the big day, we look at the reason for the feast and how to create the perfect crepe.
Savoury or sweet, thick or thin, you’ll be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t enjoy the delicious treat at least once in a while. Coming in all shapes and sizes, pancake purists will tell you all you need is a sprinkling of sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice, while others prefer to load theirs up with a wider variety of toppings.
In Christian religion, Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday. It was the last chance to indulge for many before the long period of Lent.
Lent is the 40 days leading up to Easter in which people who recognise the tradition will give something up. Shrove Tuesday gets its name from the word “shrive” which means to give absolution, so on this day many Christians attend confession to prepare themselves for Lent.
For others who don’t partake in the religious side of the celebration, it is a day to simply indulge yourself with pancakes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And if you’re going to be loading up on them, you’re going to want to get them right which is why we have provided a recipe to guarantee you thin and crispy pancakes every time.
When is Pancake Day 2023?
Markers at the ready! This year Pancake Day falls on February 21. Which of course, is a Tuesday.
How to make the perfect pancake
If you’re not sure on how to make the perfect pancake (in our opinion) don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. This recipe makes eight perfectly thin and crispy pancakes.
Ingredients
- 100g plain flour
- 2 eggs
- 300ml semi-skimmed milk
- 1 tbsp sunflower or vegetable oil, plus extra for frying
- A pinch of salt
- Topping of choice
Method
- Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl
- Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and crack to eggs into the middle
- Pour 50ml of the milk and your choice of oil into the mixture and start to whisk the ingredients together
- Once it is all mixed together you should have a smooth thick paste texture, if the mixture is too thick, add a little more milk
- While you are whisking the mixture, add the remaining milk slowly.
- Keep pouring and whisking until you have a batter that is the consistency of slightly thick single cream
- Heat your pan to a moderate heat with some oil covering it
- Ladle the batter into the pan, make sure you move the pan to make sure the mixture is creating a nice, thin and even layer.
- Leave the pancake to cook undisturbed until the bottom is golden brown, if you have the right heat it should take about 30 seconds
- Now is the fun part. You can either Hold the pan handle, ease a palette knife under the pancake, then quickly lift and flip it over. Or choose to live dangerously and flip it over in the air using the pan and a flick of the wrist.
- Leave the pancake to cook all the way through before putting it onto your plate (and of course, trying to flip it a few more times!). Add your choice of toppings and dig in.