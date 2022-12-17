Disgraced former musician Gary Glitter (real name Paul Gadd) is set to be released from prison having only served half of a 16 year jail term, a report has revealed. Glitter is currently serving the sentence for attempted rape, unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, and four counts of indecent assault in 2015.

A source at the Ministry of Justice has alleged to have told a prominent British newspaper that Glitter could be released as early as February 2023 and that the “nature of his determinate sentence means the case won’t go to the Parole Board”. This comes as Glitter, 78, has been said to have kept his head down and “nose clean” while serving the first half of his sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It simply means that as soon as his sentence is over, he is free to walk out of the prison gates” the same source reported. An article from the NZ Herald has stated Glitter is set to move back into his London home but will be electronically tagged as part of his release conditions.

Glitter was convicted in February 2015, of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault, and one count of having sex with a girl under the age of 13. He was acquitted of the three other counts. He was remanded in custody at HM Prison Wandsworth prior to his sentencing, where Judge Alistair McCreath sentenced Glitter to 16 years in prison.

Most Popular