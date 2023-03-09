The Oscars are just around the corner, with Hollywood’s brightest stars getting ready to hit the red carpet for the movie industry’s biggest night. The Oscars will draw to a close, an exciting awards season that has made history.

Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host for this year’s Oscar, having previously hosted shows in 2017, and 2018. He said: "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oscar nominations were announced on January 24 with Everything Everywhere All at Once , All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin cleaning up. It was a special moment for Ireland with both Paul Mescal and Colin Farrall receiving the nod for Best Actor.

The Oscars are voted upon by the more than 10,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the course of a four-month-long period and closed on March 7.

Most Popular

So, how can fans in the UK watch the Oscars? Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s academy awards.

When are the Oscars 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s award ceremony will be held on Sunday (March 12) at 8pm ET, which translates to 1pm on Monday (March 13) in UK time. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

How to watch Oscars awards ceremony 2023

The show will air live on ABC in the US and, for Brits, the long wait is over as fans in the UK will have the official show right at their fingertips thanks to Sky and Now TV for the first time ever.

The Oscars will air on Sky Cinema Oscars channel , which can be accessed with Sky or NOW TV subscription. It will also be available to watch on catch up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whale, All Quiet on the Western Front, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Banshees of Inisherin are all Bafta nominees

Full list of Oscar Nominations 2023

Nominees for Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominees for Best Director

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Dan Kwann & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Nominees for Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Yeoh (Getty)

Nominees for Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Nominees for Visual Effects

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Nominees for Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Nominees for Production Design

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Hollywood Plaza has lined up a programme of award-winning films including Avatar 2 for this week

Nominees for Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish

The Sea Best

Turning Red

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominees for International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Nominees for Documentary Short Film Films

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Marsha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominees for Original Song

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominees for Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson (Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominees for Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

Nominees for Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominees for Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Nominees for Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominees for Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Nominees for Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominees for Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once