The UK’s most iconic brotherly feud, perhaps only matched by Harry and William, has had a new development as Liam Gallagher claims brother Noel has phoned him “begging for forgiveness”. The Oasis brothers have been at each other’s throats for well over a decade, often taking a swipe at one another on social media and in interviews.

In a Tweet, Liam wrote: “Just had [Noel] on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or f**k him off”. The tweet comes only a day after Noel Gallagher said on BBC Radio Manchester that he would “never say never” to an Oasis reunion but that “it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances” for it to happen.

The two Manchester brothers have had their say about a reunion of the legendary britpop band over the years, with Noel saying as late as October last year there would be no point in reuniting the group as they still “sell as many records now” as they did during their heyday.

In February 2022, Liam on the other hand said he believed Oasis should have never split up, welcoming a reunion. At the time, the Don’t Look Back in Anger singer said: “I’d love Oasis to get back together.”

He added: “If it happens, it happens. But I’m quite happy doing [my solo career]. We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at.”

Back in 2020, Liam told NME that an Oasis reunion would happen “very f*****g soon” but that Noel is “greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen”.

