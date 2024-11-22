Nominate your local Harrogate care hero for Carers Rights Day 2024: Win them a well-deserved Christmas break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In recognition of Carers Rights Day 2024, Lottie is giving away three £250 Airbnb vouchers to help carers enjoy a much-needed getaway. Nominations are open until 9th December for both paid and unpaid carers across the UK; take this opportunity to recognise a local carer who makes a difference every day.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Christmas, as families across the UK come together, a different kind of hero will quietly balance caregiving with festivities —7.3 million dedicated carers, making up one in ten people nationwide.

To celebrate Carers Rights Day 2024 (Thursday, 21st November) and honour the UK’s carers (paid and unpaid), Lottie, an online care finder, has partnered with Chorleywood Manor Care Home (owned by Avery Healthcare) to launch their ‘A Carers Christmas’ campaign. The initiative celebrates the incredible friendships between carers and residents, raising awareness and championing the hard work of carers spreading magic all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Love Actually-style Christmas video, residents at Chorleywood Manor Care Home surprise their carers with thank you cards, sharing messages like, “You are unsung heroes” and “Thank you for all that you do” from 88-year-old Yvonne.

Carer Wendy with care home resident Eric.

Alongside the video, Lottie is launching its annual pledge to recognise and celebrate carers’ unwavering dedication. This giveaway offers three £250 Airbnb vouchers, giving both paid and unpaid carers the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved break. Nominations are open to the public starting today on Carers Rights Day, encouraging everyone to spotlight the incredible work of their local care heroes.

Love Is Actually All Around This Christmas: Meet The Real-Life Care Worker & Resident Friendship Duos At Chorleywood Manor:

With an average age of 91, Chorleywood Manor Care Home’s residents have expressed gratitude for the support and friendships they have formed with care workers throughout the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

88-year-old Yvonne and Patrick (Well-Being Co-ordinator at Chorleywood Manor) share a strong friendship rooted in their mutual love of art. Their bond began after Yvonne suffered a stroke seven years ago, losing mobility in her right arm and the ability to paint. “It was devastating for me not to be able to paint anymore,” Yvonne recalls.

With Patrick’s encouragement, Yvonne learned to paint using her left hand. “Patrick helped me believe in myself and my creativity,” she explains. Together, they’ve completed numerous art projects, even displaying Yvonne’s work throughout the home and earning an award for their creations.

Fellow resident Eric, 93 years old and Care Assistant Wendy share a friendship built on trust, laughter, and plenty of local outings. When Wendy first started caring for Eric, she made a lasting impression: “She was extremely friendly, happy, wonderful… settled me in lovely.”

A highlight of their friendship is the many adventures they've shared around the local area, including their bus trip and regular visits to The Pennsylvanian, a local pub in Rickmansworth. Wendy’s humour is key to these outings, making them all the more enjoyable. Eric laughs, “She’s got a brilliant sense of humour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

99-year-old Ann and Ola (a Care Assistant at Chorleywood Manor) share a warm and special bond built on care, trust, and shared moments.

Ann shares advice with Ola about life, urging her “to be patient and not rush into marriage.” Together, they enjoy peaceful garden walks, often singing Maale songs or Ann’s favourite, Que Sera Sera. Ann jokes, “We are two peas in a pod.”

Will Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO of Lottie, is calling on the public to nominate local care workers and share the inspiring stories of those making a real difference in their communities:

“Our research has found that 7.3 million people in the UK have caregiving responsibilities - that’s equivalent to one in ten of the population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Christmas, unpaid carers, in particular, are facing financial challenges, as they are expected to be out of pocket by an average of £2,012.65 when balancing caregiving and additional festive costs. At the same time, the care sector continues to struggle with workforce shortages, with one in 12 positions vacant. These pressures have left millions of carers at breaking point, both financially and emotionally.

That’s why we're excited to launch our Carers Christmas Giveaway 2024 on Carers Rights Day and encourage the nation to get behind it. Watch our video to see the joy and magic carers bring to residents every day, and nominate a care worker you know to win an Airbnb getaway.

As part of the campaign, three carers will be randomly selected to win a £250 Airbnb voucher, giving them the chance to enjoy a well-deserved break at a destination of their choice.

Whether it’s a cosy countryside retreat or a vibrant city getaway, this is our way of saying thank you for everything carers do year-round. While only three winners will be chosen, our goal is to raise awareness and champion the incredible work of all carers—both paid and unpaid. We urge carers across the country to share their stories and experiences, nominate themselves or a fellow carer, and help us shine a light on the vital role they play in the lives of so many.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lottie’s Carers Christmas Giveaway 2024 - Everything You Need To Know:

A Carers Christmas Giveaway champions the 7.3 million carers in the UK, advocating for greater support and recognition. Carers can self-nominate for a chance to win an Airbnb voucher worth £250. Entries are open from Carers Rights Day 2024, 21st November to 9th December.

Lottie encourages both paid and unpaid carers to participate in this initiative, showing gratitude for their invaluable contributions. Three winners will be chosen at random.

For more details, to nominate your local care hero, or to watch the Christmas video, visit: https://lottie.org/carers-christmas-giveaway-2024/