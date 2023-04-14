News you can trust since 1836
Police and the coroner have dismissed ‘misinformed’ speculation behind their recent activity in River Wyre, where Nicola Bulley’s body was found.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:57 BST- 2 min read

Lancashire Constabulary and the area’s chief coroner have dismissed ‘misinformed’ speculation behind their recent activity in the River Wyre where Nicola Bulley’s body was found - which was caught on video earlier this month.

Footage of police divers seen close to the area of the river where the mum-of-two was found has been shared on social media by Youtuber Maria Solarz after she spotted the police activity on Tuesday, April 4.

In her video, the divers can be seen wading through the water next to the weir, close to where the 45-year-old’s phone and her dog, Willow were found on the morning she disappeared (January 27).

Shortly before filming began, Maria said one of the divers climbed over the weir and had been ‘floating on his back’ in the water. They were then filmed wading through the river at different depths. Ms Bulley’s body was found a mile downstream from the weir on February 19, among reeds and undergrowth, but a cause of death has not been made public pending a full inquest.

    Police said on Tuesday that the divers returned to the River Wyre as part of the investigation into Nicola Bulley’s death.  A police spokesman told the Lancashire Evening Post: “We can confirm this is us carrying out some work at the direction of HM Coroner.”

    However, they have now issued an updated statement, with Lancashire’s chief coroner providing further details about the operation and dismissing ‘speculation’ about their activity at the river.

    A Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said: “There has been misinformed speculation over the past few days relating to police activity in the River Wyre. As previously stated, police divers were acting under instruction of HM Senior Coroner and had been asked to assess the riverbanks in the vicinity of where Nicola Bulley went missing.

    "They had not been tasked either to perform any further searches within the river or along the banks or to locate any articles. This activity is to assist with the coronial process.” HM Senior Coroner, Dr James Adeley, added: “Speculation as to the role and purpose of officers acting on my instructions is unhelpful in the resolution of this inquest.”

    Police divers wading through the River Wyre in St Michael's on Tuesday, April 4. Picture / video credit: Maria Solarz (@mariasolarz)Police divers wading through the River Wyre in St Michael's on Tuesday, April 4. Picture / video credit: Maria Solarz (@mariasolarz)
    Police divers wading through the River Wyre in St Michael's on Tuesday, April 4. Picture / video credit: Maria Solarz (@mariasolarz)

