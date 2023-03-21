NHS England figures, released after a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the AOP, reveal more than 200 eye care patients have been affected by NHS backlogs since 2019.

The FOI request revealed incidents 99 involved "severe harm" and 120 "moderate harm" - including one patient who went blind in their left eye after going three months without what should have been a monthly injection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AOP described the situation as a “health emergency”, with the backlog for ophthalmology appointments in England the second-largest in the NHS. The backlog stands at 628,502 - with 27,260 waiting a year or more.

The AOP is calling on the government to adopt a "national strategy for eye care" to tackle the issue. AOP chief executive Adam Sampson said: "There are good treatments available for common age-related eye conditions like macular degeneration, but many hospital trusts simply do not have the capacity to deliver services.

Most Popular

“It’s incomprehensible and absolutely tragic that patients are waiting, losing their vision, in many parts of the country because of the way eye healthcare is commissioned."

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the NHS was making good progress in reducing wait times and is working towards eliminating delays of a year or more for elective care by March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS