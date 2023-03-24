The cast of Neighbours will reunite on set next month to begin filming for the cherished soap’s reboot. The Aussie show announced in March of last year that they were axed by Channel 5 after being on air for 37 years.

The show’s producers said at the time: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.” Describing it as being a “huge disappointment”, producers Fremantle went on to add that due to the loss of their “key broadcast partner in the UK’ and difficulty securing “alternative funding”, they had no option but to put an end to the show.

But less than nine months on, Neighbours found a new home with Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service Frevee, leaving fans thrilled at the news. Now, producers have revealed the beloved cast will officially begin filming for the new series on April 17.

On Twitter, their message reads: “It’s official, cameras will be rolling for brand new Neighbours from the 17th April 2023! We can’t wait to have #Neighbours back on your screens later this year.”

One excited fan wrote under the tweet: “can’t wait for this new era.” A second person wrote: “So excited to have Neighbours back.” Neighbours first aired in 1985 following the lives of the cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street within the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.