Chicken-lovers rejoice as Nando’s has brought back a much-loved menu item for a limited time only. Whether you’re a huge fan of spice or you like to challenge yourself to take the heat you can do so as Nando’s hottest ever VUSA XX sauce is back.

Nando’s often switches up its menu offering a range of different sauces at select times of the year. As Christmas has just been and gone, the Portuguese chicken restaurant brought out a Maple and Orange sauce as well as a much-loved chicken gravy.

The Nando’s website says: “For all you “Extra Hot isn’t even hot”-ers - we heard you. Our hottest spice ever is back - and your tastebuds might never recover.

“Maple & Orange goes in the PERi-ometer guest spice hall of fame along with Garlic BBQ and Smoky Churrasco. And in comes VUSA - in all its spicy glory.

“Try it with your usual Chicken Butterfly or go for 3 Chicken Wings. Or even a Great Imitator Wrap. It’s your call. We’ll see you at the Froyo machine”

Nando’s has also expanded its vegan range with a new addition. The Spiced Chickpea burger is now available as a wrap and pitta as customers ‘loved it.’ The Nando’s website says: “ Yes, Spiced Chickpeas got a new home. It’s the same chickpea and spinach patty with houmous, red pepper chutney and pink pickled onions - just with a few lil’ remixes.

“You loved it as a burger. So we’ve only gone and put it in a pitta and wrap, too.”

Customers who order the Spiced Chickpea burger will get the concoction with lettuce and tomato in a soft, sweet roll. The pitta comes with rainbow slaw, and for wrappers, it’s served with lettuce.

The Nando’s website does not say how long the new hot sauce edition will be available so get in quick if you want to try it.