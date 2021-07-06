Mrs Hinch fans go wild for mum's 'genius' laundry hack

Pallion Mum Aimme Seafield has impressed Mrs Hinch fans with her cleaning tips again (Photo: Aimme Seafield)

Mrs Hinch fans have gone wild for a mum's laundry hack which she uses to tackle stains.

Aimmee Seafield, 36, from Pallion shared her top tip with the 500,000 fans on the Mrs Hinch cleaning tips and tricks Facebook group, reports the Sunderland Echo.

The former waitress shared a picture of an old roll top deodorant which she had washed out and refilled with washing up liquid.

The savvy mum then used the roller ball to tackle stains on laundry before putting clothes in the wash.

She said: “It makes the best pre-wash stain remover.”

Mrs Hinch fans were quick to praise the mum-of-two's idea.

"What a brilliant idea!” one Facebook user commented, while others called the tip ‘genius’.

The post has attracted more than 3,000 likes, with hundreds of comments and shares.

It is the second time the Pallion mum has impressed the ‘Hinch army’ with her ideas, after winning praise for her air-freshener hoover hack.

Sophie Hinchliffe, better known as Mrs Hinch, has more than three million followers on her Mrs Hinch instagram page where she shares cleaning tips and videos of her immaculate and neatly organised home.

Now worth more than £1million the social media star regularly features on ITV's This Morning and is best pals with TV star Stacey Solomon.

Her fans, known as the Hinch army, share hundreds of cleaning and homeware tips and tricks across various Facebook groups and instagram pages every day.