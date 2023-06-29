Supermarket chain Morrisons plans to roll out its budget Savers items across its Daily convenience stores in the UK. Morrisons Daily stores launched in 2017 and are often found at petrol forecourts.

Morrisons aims to have 1,000 Daily convenience stores by the end of 2023. The move was announced by Morrisons chief executive officer David Potts during a cross-party committee chaired by MPs on Tuesday (June 27).

During the committee hearing, a number of supermarket bosses were quizzed on what they were doing to cater for low income shoppers who rely on convenience stores more due to lack of transport. In response, Mr Potts said the chain will be rolling out some of its Savers range to the stores, but did not specify when or how many items will be added.

Mr Potts also said the budget products would be introduced "especially up until food inflation normalises" across the UK, "particularly in those areas where people are relying on that site". Grocery inflation slowed to 16.5% earlier this month, the lowest it has been since the start of 2023, but still one of the highest levels in 15 years.

