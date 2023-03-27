Molly-Mae Hague, 23, broke down in tears over her “traumatic” first couple of months being a parent in a YouTube video published on Sunday, March 26. The former Love Island

has been quiet on YouTube following the birth of Bambi on January 23.

The creative director of Pretty Little Thing finally revealed all her parenting struggles in a video titled “The Truth”. In the video, she reflected on the first four weeks of Bambi’s life as she referred to the period of time as “traumatic”.

“Trauma’s a really strong word, but I am slightly when I look back at the first few weeks of when she came home because they were the maddest,” she said.

In the video the former reality TV star broke down in tears as she revealed her issues with sleeping properly, a severe urine infection and constipation in Bambi’s first four weeks. The constipation she suffered was so severe that the YouTuber was left “crouching down” in the shower and “screaming” for her sister, Zoe, to call her an ambulance.

When did Molly-Mae meet partner Tommy Fury?

Molly-Mae met Tommy Fury on ITV2 reality show Love Island back in 2019. The pair coupled up for the majority of the series and reached the final together.

Shortly after Bambi’s birth, 23-year-old Tommy left the Furyhousehold to trainfor his boxing match against Jake Paul. The boxer and reality star won the highly-anticipated event, earning a reported £1.6 million from the win.

Speaking about the pressure of the last two months and her decision to stay off YouTube, Molly-Mae said: “I don’t know why I’m upset, I just don’t feel like I’m being myself. I feel like I’m questioning everything, thinking ‘oh my God, what are people gonna think if I say that’. I’m trying to be transparent and so real about the last two months of my life but I’m also really scared to do that.”

In the video, she describes how she “wasn’t prepared” for what she experienced as a new parent. She also spoke about how Tommy’s absence affected their family dynamic.

She said: “I almost feel like the day he got home from Saudi Arabia from the fight – it sounds crazy – but it was almost better than the day Bambi was born. The day Bambi was born was the best day of my entire life, but on that day, I knew that our journey as a family hadn’t started yet.

“Tommy had to go away again, Tommy was gone. We weren’t a family and I knew we weren’t going to be a family until the fight was done and until he got back. We had four weeks of that until he was going to be home.