Mc Donald’s launches double-up breakfast deal this week - if you download the app

McDonalds has launched a double-up breakfast deal for app users this week. Customers who use the McDonalds reward app can earn extra points on breakfast items to then use towards rewards such as free fries, McNuggets and burgers.

Whether it’s during a breakfast meeting with colleagues, a doubly delicious weekend or something to look forward to after the school run, the breakfast deal is available all week until 11am. Customers can choose from their morning favourites, from a Double Bacon & Egg McMuffin® to a sweet stack of Pancakes drizzled in delicious, golden syrup.

When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose between menu items including small Fries, a Hash Brown, or a Side Salad. With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe is on the cards. Finally, with 4,000 points, customers can choose between menu favourites like 6 Chicken McNuggets® or a Big Mac®.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5am -11am, and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.

