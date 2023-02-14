Masked Dancer has been axed by ITV after just two seasons on air in a programming shake-up. The Masked Singer spin-off won’t return to screens this year as the network prepares for the Rugby World Cup 2023.

Fans of the game show, where celebrities dress up in elaborate costumes and have a celebrity jury and the audience working out their identity, will not have to wait forever, as the show is due to return again in 2024.

"Fans will be gutted, but The Masked Dancer is being rested for 2023," a TV source revealed to a national newspaper . "Instead, ITV are showing the Rugby World Cup over the autumn."

The source added: "This doesn’t mean it can’t come back in 2024, and ITV have plans for other specials like The Masked Singer I’m A Celeb show.”

Launched in 2021, the Masked Dancer is the sister show of the success story that is Masked Singer, and has been on for two seasons. The show sees 12 celebrities try to remain anonymous for as long as possible, while providing the judges and the audience with subtle hints as to their true identity.

Five Masked Dancers - Sea Slug, Pig, Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Tomato Sauce and Cactus - pose on an electric green soundstage (Credit: ITV)

