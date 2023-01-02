Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has announced she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancers. The 66-year-old star, who won 50 grand slam titles during an illustrious career, was due to travel to cover the Australian Open as a pundit later this month.

Following the diagnosis, she said: “This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome.

“It’s going to stink for a while but I will fight with all I have got.” According to ITV news , the Czech-American former world number one previously underwent treatment for early stage breast cancer in 2010.

A statement from her representative described the prognosis as “good”. “Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one throat cancer,” the statement said.

“The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month. The cancer type is HPV and this particular type responds really well to treatment.

“Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Fort Worth. When it didn’t go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as stage one throat cancer.

“At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer. Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes.

Czech’s former tennis player Martina Navratilova (R) has received a double cancer diagnosis

