Married At First Sight is a huge phenomena across the globe, with series in Australia and the UK winning over millions of fans. The reality TV show, which sees contestants marry at first sight, is looking for contestants ahead of a new UK series.

A panel of matchmaking experts are the faces of the show as they guide single people in a quest to find them a perfect match. If you’re thinking of joining the show, you’ll want to act fast as Channel 4 receives a high volume of applicants.

If you’re successful, a panel of matchmakers will help you to find the one as you either make or break it with your partner. We’ve broken down the steps you need to take to apply for the next UK series.

How to apply to Married At First Sight UK

To apply, simply email your name, age and contact number. You will need to email this information to [email protected]. However, you might not be guaranteed a response if you are unsuccessful as Channel 4 receives a high volume of applicants.

Who can take part in Married At First Sight UK

