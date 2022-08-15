Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2022 cast for Channel 4 hit show Married at First Sight has been announced.

This year’s contestants set to marry someone they have never met before include a former Miss Britain as well as former Dreamboys member.

The marriages are once again arranged by experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson

and Charlene Douglas.

The trio have proven successful as two of the couples from the 2021 edition are still married with one of them having a baby on the way.

16 new contenders will try their luck at marriage in the 2022 edition of Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight UK 2022 line-up:

The Grooms:

Adrian, 37

A digital designer from Manchester who’s been a serial dater for the last three years, but is now looking to settle down.

Duka, 31

A recruitment HR coordinator from Birmingham, who fled to the UK from Yugoslavia when he was just 10 years ago.

George, 40

A financial advisor from Worcester, who’s a dad of four. After divorcing his wife, he has struggled to find the one and declared he was heartbroken when his relationship with his wife broke down.

Jordan, 29

A account manager from Darlington, Jordan has confessed he is an overthinker and won’t stick around if he knows someone isn’t right for him.

Kwame, 42

A business consultant from London, Kwame has travelled almost the whole world, has had kids, married and divorced and even won Mr Ghana in 2000, and wants another chance at love.

Pjay, 31

A dancer/performer from Birmingham, Pjay admits he’s never been short of attention but has never been able to settle down, saying his job has been a barrier to finding the right woman.

Richie, 51

A sales advisor from Sheffield, Richie has been in the music industry for 23 years now, working with the likes of Russell Watson and Sheryl Crow.

Thomas, 31

A mental health care assistant from Liverpool, Thomas is a fiery character who isn’t one to back down in an argument and is extremely sociable.

The Brides:

April, 32

A dress designer from London, April is former Miss Great Britain and says she isn’t good at finding the right guy and says if they don’t like cheese, it’s a deal breaker.

Chanita, 29

A social worker from Derby, Chantia is fresh out of a 10-year relationship, and feels now is the time to meet her future life partner, who wants marriage, a family and a stable home.

Jenna, 32

A zero waste shop owner from Blackpool, Jenna initially hated the ‘traditional’ concept of marriage and it didn’t sit right with her that the woman takes the man’s name but now wants to commit to someone and build a longlife together.

Jess, 31

A dental hygienist from Cambridgeshire, Jess says she is unique and believes is still single because she jumps into something too quickly.

Kasia, 36

A businesswoman from London, Kasia left school at 16 to have her first child, and through hard work she is now a successful business owner, and now wants to settle down now her kids are older.

Lara, 49

A waitress from Nottingham, Lara was a former dancer and has been married and divorced twice. She once jetted from Japan to New York just to have dinner.

Whitney, 31

A PA from St Albans, Whitney has an extensive list and won’t settle down until a man has met them. She is ready to get out there after losing her mother, leading to a tough couple as well.

Zoe, 30

A quantity surveyor from West Midlands, Zoe has just turned 30 and she doesn’t want to be known as a serial dater any more.