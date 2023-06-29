Music icon Madonna has postponed her world tour after being taken to a hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with a serious bacterial infection. Following her hospitalisation, her manager, Guy Oseary, said the infection was ‘serious’.

Despite the scare, a full recovery is expected, according to Oseary, who said she is still under care, but her health is improving. The 64-year-old was set to launch her 84-date world tour next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, he said: "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

"We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Most Popular

The world tour, named ‘Celebration’ was aimed to mark the 40th anniversary of her breakout hit ‘Holiday’ and was set to be her very first greatest hits tour.

In an interview with Daily Mail, a family relative of the singer admitted the "reality of the situation" became very real. They said: "For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad