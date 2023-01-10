ITV has released the first images of the Love Island villa for 2023 in South Africa - the Ludus Magnus.

With all decorations complete, the 2023 cast of Love Island is set to spend eight weeks inside the luxurious Ludus Magnus villa in South Africa. This year, the villa looks as fabulous as ever and even features a bespoke tree house.

Due to unpredictable weather in the show’s usual summer spot of Mallorca, the islanders will vacation in a destination close to Cape Town. The luxurious Ludus Magnus villa is situated in Franschhoek, amongst a 25-acre resort.

The idyllic resort includes an Olympic-length swimming pool, river tubing, ziplining, an athletics track, a vineyard and a whopping 17 bedrooms. The impressive property is sustainable and generates its own electricity, water and more.

A unique feature of the stunning estate is that it “overlooks” the detention centre that held former president and South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The cast of Love Island 2023 has been confirmed but there may be a bombshell or two joining the villa later down the line. Maya Jama will also fly out to the villa as she takes on hosting duties from Laura Whitmore.

The stunning South African villa has a mountain backdrop

The Love Island villa features a tree house

Inside the tree house will be an ideal spot for a date

The iconic entrance where Maya Jama will sashay her way through in slow-mo