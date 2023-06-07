Love Island star Faye Winter has revealed to her Instagram followers that she’s found a lump in her breast. She told fans about the lump as she addressed her Instagram following on why she had been absent on the social media platform.

In the heartfelt clip, the 27-year-old said: “I know that a lot of you have noticed that I have been quite quiet on here, especially since my girls’ holiday where you guys were like, ‘Where’s all your content? Like, why are you not letting us in on it?’

"I didn’t want to let anyone in too soon, I didn’t feel like there was a right time to speak to you guys, but I feel like today is probably the day for it and if one person - one person has a check today then I will be so happy because I am going down for my breast care service two-week wait triple assessment."

The Love Island star continued:“Whilst I was on holiday with my incredible girlies, who I love so much, I was putting my suncream on and I thought, ‘Ooh... what is she? She’s new to my body...’ And I found a little lump.

"So I went to my doctors two weeks ago and they referred me to Torbay, which I am going to today and I’m gonna have a mammogram and ultrasound [to] make sure everything’s OK, make sure it’s nothing sinister.

"I’m sure it probably isn’t - probably just a cyst or something but it’s one of those things that has played on my mind, and I haven’t really been able to get it out of my mind, which is fine."

She rounded off the video by asking her followers to check their breasts and urged them to visit the CoppaFeel website. She said: "There’s one thing I’m gonna ask you guys to do today... is just have a little check, because the NHS has been incredible, this has all been within a month.

"So please have a little check, make sure everything’s OK and if there’s anything you’re worried about make sure you check out with your local GP. I will let you know how I get on obviously."