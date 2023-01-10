Fans of popular reality show Love Island are gearing up for yet another season of drama, heartbreak and everything in between as the ninth series is almost upon us. With the cast slowly being revealed, we look at the past winners and what they’re up to now.

Just months after fan favourites Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned winners of Love Island - the famous ITV show is back to spice up your evening. Ekin-Su and Davide won the show by a landslide ahead of Luca Bish and Gemma Owen.

This will be just the second winter series, with the first one taking place in 2020. The first winter series was won by Finley Tapp and Paige Turley, who are still together and going strong.

A new season also brings a new host, as Maya Jama will take the reins as host of the show from Laura Whitmore. Whitmore, who is in a relationship with Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, announced she was stepping down as host after three years.

With the second winner to be crowned in the next two months, we look back at the eight previous winners of the show and see what they’re up to now.

Love Island 2015 winners - Jessica Hayes and Max Morley

Jessica Hayes: Almost eight years on from winning the show, Hayes is now a mother-of-one and engaged to her partner of just over one year, Zeb. She spoke about her struggles in the wake of leaving the show recently, saying sometimes the money “isn’t as good”.

Max Morley: Cricketer Morley entered the villa on day 14. After winning the show, he announced his intention to become a full-time model. The 29-year-old joined series seven of Ex on the Beach and as of 2021, he was working in recruitment as an associate consultant.

Love Island 2016 winners - Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde: After winning the show, Massey revealed he was working on a building site just six months after. He and Cara briefly split but rekindled their romance and have two children.

Love Island 2017 winners - Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

Amber Davies: Her season was widely regarded as the best, as since winning, Amber now appears on stage in West End, portraying the role of Lorraine Baines in the Back to the Future musical.

Kem Cetinay: His time in the villa was widely known for his budding bromance with Chris Hughes. Post Love Island and Kem is the presenter of the official Love Island podcast and regularly takes part in Soccer Aid, an annual charity football match.

Love Island 2018 winners - Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

Jack Fincham: He swiftly split with Dyer after the show wrapped, and appeared on reality shows such as Celebs Go Dating. He briefly worked on a construction site in late 2021, but wants to become an actor after Playing the part of Tommy in The Last Heist.

Dani Dyer: Dyer has been busy since winning season four of Love Island. She became a mum and is now in a relationship with Premier League football Jarrod Bowen. Dyer also had a guest appearance on Eastenders in 2019 and had a show titled ‘Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island’ as well as other TV appearances.

Love Island 2019 winners - Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill

Amber Gill: After a brief romance with Greg O’Shea on the show, he and Amber split after the show wrapped. She has since presented the ITV series The Full Treatment, as well as competing on the Channel 4 survival series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Greg O’Shea: Greg has gone straight back into rugby since the show ended, and, In November 2019 he was named in Ireland’s squad for the World Sevens. It was announced in November 2022 that he would present the ‘Six o Clock Show’.

Love Island 2020 winners - Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp: The winners of the first ever winter series, these two are still together and live in Manchester. Paige has continued her singing career since their season ended, they both appeared on E4’s Celebrity Coach Trip in January 2022.

Love Island 2021 winners - Liam Reardon and Millie Court

Liam Reardon: After recently splitting up with Millie, Liam took part in Celebs Go Dating and is set to take part in the ‘Morocco Trek’ which will see him climb Mount Toubkal, the tallest peak in the Atlas Mountains.

Millie Court: Millie revealed in the wake of her split with Liam she is in therapy. She has secured some good brand deals since leaving the show, collaborating with the likes of Revolution and more.

Love Island 2022 winners - Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

