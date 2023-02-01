We are now over two weeks into season nine of popular ITV 2 show Love Island, which is giving us drama aplenty, heartbreak and more. In a recent episode, the islanders let their hair down and had to dress up for a 90s themed party.

The Love Island cast of 2023 pulled out all the stops and were draped in denim vests, neon clothing, funky glasses and much more. The islander’s picked their outfits from the villa wardrobe which have been sourced by eBay’s pre-loved fashion stylist Amy Bannerman.

One item that caught the eye was Ron’s tie-dye t-shirt, a style that has made a resounding resurgence in recent years. It featured the Spitfire logo on the left chest, with a large logo on the back.

Ron, who is currently coupled up with Ellie, but his on/off romance with Lana is still bubbling away in the background, paired the t-shirt with a vintage Levi’ sleeveless denim jacket from eBay.

To help people find items they may see on the show, eBay has a dedicated Islanders page where you can shop fits for women or men, and can dress like your favourite islander from the current season.

Love Island first announced their partnership with eBay back in 2022, with season eight of the show full of outfits from eBay. The company is the first pre-loved fashion partner to couple up with Love Island.

Back in 2022, Eve Williams, Chief Marketing Officer at eBay UK said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Love Island this year, as the show’s first pre-loved fashion partner and to flip the conversation around fashion.

“As one of the original homes of the pre-loved, we believe that by joining forces with this incredibly influential programme, we’ll inspire the nation to think differently and make more conscious choices when it comes to their wardrobes.