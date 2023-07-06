Several people injured after car crashes into primary school

Met Police said officers were called to reports a car had collided with a primary school building just before 10am. Several people are being treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene , with the fire service also in attendance.

The incident occurred at a school on Camp Road in Wimbledon, south west London. Merton Police tweeted: “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.

“We were called at 09:54hrs to reports that a car collided with a building at the school. Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can.”

London Fire said they were at the scene. It is also understood the air ambulance is in attendance.