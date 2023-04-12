Liz Truss is expected to target ‘woke culture’ in a speech delivered to an American think tank later today. The Conservative MP and former Prime Minister will make the speech to the Margaret Thatcher Freedom lecture at the right-wing Heritage Foundation in Washington DC.

As well as targeting ‘wokeys’, Truss is also expected to question whether the west is ready to ‘take on China’ while her advocacy for high growth and a low tax economy shows no sign of stopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister left office in October last year, serving just 49 days in office. Her disgraced mini-budget led to market panic and economic turmoil.

Despite this, the MP for South West Norfolk is staging a return to the political sphere with a new speech and continues to fly the flag for ‘Trussenomics’. In her speech, she will argue: “stagnation, redistributionism and woke culture” have been “taking hold in businesses and the economy in the UK and the US” resulting in “more tax, more subsidies, more regulation.”

Most Popular

She will also outline her concerns with the decline of a 1980s “Anglo-American” economic model of low taxes , increased privatisation and limited government. She will say: “It was Anglo-American individualism that made the world prosperous... Low taxes, limited government and private enterprise were what won the Cold War.

“I worry that we are now seeing this model strangled into stagnation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have seen low growth for decades… Real incomes haven’t increased significantly since the financial crisis. In fact, the average GDP per capita in the UK is nearly 30% lower than it is in the United States,” the politician will argue.

Former prime minister Liz Truss. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images