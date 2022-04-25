Limited edition HP Sauce and Salad Cream unveiled for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

HP Sauce and Heinz Salad Cream are receiving a royal makeover to mark the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee.

The celebratory sauces will start to appear on supermarket shelves from this week.

That means customers will be able to purchase the limited edition of the nation’s most-loved sauces in time for the parties, picnics, and parades planned to celebrate the bank holiday weekend in June.

Heinz said they hope the bottles will “add a squeeze of fun to the Jubilee celebrations, however one is celebrating.”

What will the new bottles look like?

The bottles are limited edition and will be sold only to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

HP Sauce will be renamed “HM Sauce” while Heinz Salad Cream is being changed to “Heinz Salad Queen.”

The new bottles were unveiled at Windsor Castle in Berkshire to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee on Monday 25 April.

What has been said?

In an Opinium Research poll of 2,000 Britons, almost half said the Jubilee is an opportunity to savour British foods such as afternoon tea, strawberries and cream, and fish and chips.

Anke von Hanstein, a senior brand manager at Heinz, said: “This is an extraordinary moment for the Queen and the great British public, and we want to celebrate this with two of our most well-loved and historic sauces.

“Releasing limited-edition bottles in time for the Jubilee felt like the perfect fit.”

She added: “HP sauce and Heinz Salad Cream have been on the dining tables of Brits throughout all the Queen’s reign, bringing delicious and distinctive flavours to our favourite meals.

“We hope our customers enjoy these celebratory designs and that they add a squeeze of fun to the Jubilee celebrations, however one is celebrating.”

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne will be celebrated with a four-day weekend.

The first week of June has been chosen for the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

To create the four-day weekend, the late May spring bank holiday will be moved to Thursday 2 June, with the additional Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday held on Friday 3 June.