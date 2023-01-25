Former boxer Tony Bellew has taken to Twitter to weigh up his potential return to the ring against an unlikely opponent - Scottish singer, Lewis Capaldi. The Forget Me musician is better known for his high notes than his uppercuts but 40 year-old former fighter, Bellew, joked he was considering a return to the ring after he viewed a video of the 26 Glaswegian shadow-boxing.

Liverpudlian Bellew shared the video of Capaldi recording himself shadow-boxing, the singer was giving it his best shot. It was a performance which apparently caught the boxer’s eye.

The boxer, who starred alongside Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan in the 2015 Rocky Balboa spin-off movie, Creed, retired from the sport back in 2018. He has since been a pundit and analyst on TV coverage.

The clip shows Capaldi throwing punches and kicks in a performance which probably wouldn’t concern too many boxers. He performed in Liverpool, Bellew’s home town, last week.

Also with the video, Bellew tweeted to say that he was thinking of facing up to the singer, whose hits include Someone You Love, in the ring. He said: “Thinking about this fella for my comeback.Thoughts??”

Capaldi is known for his relatively care-free attitude to life and his personality has made him popular with fans as well as his music. The singer is apparently yet to respond to Bellew.

Many twitter users responded to Bellew’s ‘proposition’ of a fight, with plenty of hilarious comments. One fan replied saying: “Good solid 50/50. Both beat the same amount of reigning champs although I’d favour Capaldi as he’s never been knocked out before to my knowledge.”

