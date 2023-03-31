News you can trust since 1836
Late Night Lycett: How to watch Joe Lycett’s new Channel 4 show - and he’s invited Liz Truss to be a guest

Late Night Lycett could see a rare TV appearance from none other than the Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:40 BST- 2 min read

Joe Lycett is set to premier his brand new show, Late Night Lycett, on Channel 4 tonight. Audiences can expect a “queer, fun and VERY Brummie” night of TV from the ‘still very rightwing’ comedian.

Joe Lycett - known for his hilarious public stunts - has become a rising star in British comedy over the past few years. For his latest TV show, he has already tried to coax disgraced MP Liz Truss into making a surprise appearance.

In an open letter printed in the Conservative MP’s constituency newspaper, Eastern Daily Press, Lycett wrote: “Now I know that you haven’t had the easiest few months, and I just want to assure you of my 100% continued support. I’ll be honest Liz - I miss you. Not just in Downing Street but from my life.”

He continues: “So I’ve spent the last few months plotting your route back to power and I think I’ve found the ideal first step. I’ve got a new live TV show starting 31st March at 10pm on Channel 4 and I would love for you to join us.

    “We’d give you a platform, allow you to speak your mind, and provide at least three glasses of Echo Falls Pinot Grigio,” he adds: “To thrash out the deets, drop me a line at [email protected].”

    Here’s everything you need to know about Joe Lycett’s brand new Channel 4 show Late NIght Lycett.

    How to watch Late Night Lycett

    Late Night Lycett will air on March 31 from 10pm on Channel 4. The live comedy show will feature celebrity guests and is scheduled to air for five weeks.

    How to get tickets for Late Night Lycett

    For anyone wanting to attend one of the five live comedy shows in person, you can apply for tickets via the SRO audiences website. The first three dates are currently on ‘waiting list’ only.

