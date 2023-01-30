King Charles III may be about to break his silence over the Prince Harry row with the Royal Family as preparations begin for a landmark BBC interview. This comes after his son made a number of allegations in his tell-all memoir, Spare, as well as speaking alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, during their groundbreaking Netflix documentary.

Aides at Buckingham Palace are reportedly discussing the possibility of His Highness telling his side of the story. It is expected the sitdown chat, if agreed to, will take place ahead of King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

Several accusations have been levied against the Royals over the last few months, including reports of Prince William physically assaulting Prince Harry, as well as his frosty relationship with Queen Consort Camilla. Since the revelations, King Charles along with the Prince and Princess of Wales have remained tightlipped about their side of the story.

But now it seems that they could comment on the controversy for the first time as BBC bosses want to get King Charles in front of the camera. Questions regarding his life and plans as monarch are predicted to be raised, though the Palace are concerned about other lines of questioning.

A source told The Mirror: “Plans are already up and running for coronation coverage at the BBC, including the profile on the monarch. It is not the done thing to avoid subjects in interviews, so it makes matters tricky.

“Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much. Everything is very delicate.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022. Credit: Getty Images