Politicians from various political parties have criticised King Charles III’s decision to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The meeting takes place as part of Ms von der Leyen’s visit to see prime minister Rishi Sunak for talks to finalise a Brexit deal.

The talks are expected to involve the finalising of changes to the Northern Ireland protocol. If an agreement is made, an announcement will be made this evening.

Ms von der Leyen’s meeting with King Charles III has been met with criticism from political figures across the divide. The King has been accused of getting political by taking part in the day which is significant for Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol.

Chris Bryant, who is Plaid Cymru’s member of parliament for the Rhondda said: “This is a terrible mistake by the government. We should never bring the monarchy into political disputes.”

This morning Jacob Rees Mogg, MP for North Somerset, told GB News that the King should only be involved once “things have been complete and accepted.”

He said: “The king gives assent to acts of parliament when parliament has agreed, he doesn’t express his view on acts of parliament when they are going through the process. I think the same applies, that his majesty should not be involved until there is full support for this agreement."

King Charles III (left) and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.