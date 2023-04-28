Ikea coronation meatballs

With the UK set to mark the Coronation of King Charles III, IKEA is helping everyone get into the spirit by releasing a Swedish twist on the classic creamy Coronation Chicken recipe, using its iconic (chicken) meatballs. The furniture giant has revealed a simple four step recipe to get people in the coronation mood.

The recipe uses IKEA’s classic chicken HUVUDROLL meatballs coated in a creamy curry sauce – first created in 1953 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation – to create a suitably royal dish that’s perfect for the celebrations. IKEA is challenging meatballs fans and critics across the country to make the delicious Coronation dish themselves to mark the occasion and share the results on social #IKEACoronationChickenballs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Hughes, Country Food Manager at IKEA says: “To mark the Coronation of King Charles III, we wanted to share our own take on the original Coronation Chicken. In just four simple steps, anyone can enjoy a Swedish twist on a dish fit for British royalty featuring…you guessed it. Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!”

IKEA stores across the country will also be hosting a number of activities for the whole family to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III. From Friday April 28 – Monday May 8 2023, customers can enjoy bunting making and biscuit decorating, as well as dedicated food and drink stations in stores. Find out more about the free drop-in and bookable activities in your nearest IKEA store on the IKEA Store Events’ pages .

Most Popular

Customers can pick up the HUVUDROLL Chicken Meatballs for £7.75 for 1kg, vegetable Balls for £4.95 for 1kg, or Plant Balls for £3.95 for 500g in the Swedish Food Market in IKEA stores. Below is the full recipe and ingredients for the Ikea coronation meatballs.

Ikea coronation meatballs recipe and ingredients

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

INGREDIENTS (serves 4-6)

For the chicken meatballs

500g HUVUDROLL chicken meatballs or plant balls

For the Coronation sauce

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

200g mayonnaise (or plant-based alternative)

100g Greek yogurt (or plant-based alternative)

2 tbsp medium curry powder

2 heaped tbsp mango chutney

a pinch of cayenne pepper

1 tsp lemon juice

65g sultanas

40g dried apricots, finely chopped

1 tbsp chopped coriander

Ikea coronation meatballs

METHOD