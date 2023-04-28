While members of the royal family will have important ceremonial roles in the coronation of King Charles, the list of guests with parts to play extends to over 50 people. Members of the armed forces, former TV presenter Floella Benjamin and a former MI5 chief will all have ceremonial roles on coronation day.

More than 50 people, including representatives from orders of chivalry, the military and wider public life, have been chosen to take part in the historic proceedings, and were selected to represent the nation due to their significant service, according to Buckingham Palace.

Although the Palace is yet to confirm the exact roles for each member of the royal family during the Coronation, they are expected to play a big part. Prince William is expected to swear his fealty" to King Charles while Princess Anne is expected to “gold stick-in-waiting .”

Here is a full list of guests with roles and the task they will be performing at the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6.

Processions into Westminster Abbey:

Faith leaders and faith representatives

Representatives from the King’s Realms – flags of each realm will be carried by national representatives accompanied by the governors general and prime ministers. The King is monarch of the UK and 14 overseas realms.

Cadet Warrant Officer Elliott Tyson-Lee, of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets – bearing the flag of the United Kingdom, ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.

Procession of The King and The Queen:

The Marquess of Anglesey, the Duke of Westminster, the Earl of Caledon and the Earl of Dundee will lead the procession and carry the Standards of the Quarterings of the Royal Arms and Standard of the Principality of Wales.

Francis Dymoke – carrying the Royal Standard instead of being the King’s Champion at a coronation banquet on horseback like his ancestors.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff – acting as Lord High Constable of England, an office held for the day only.

Earl Marshal - the Duke of Norfolk.

Earl of Erroll – as Lord High Constable of Scotland.

Earl of Crawford and Balcarres – as Deputy to the Great Steward of Scotland, the Prince of Wales.

Procession to the altar carrying the Queen Consort’s regalia:

Barrister Baroness (Helena) Kennedy of The Shaws – carrying The Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove

General Sir Patrick Sanders – carrying The Queen Consort’s Sceptre with Cross

Duke of Wellington – carrying Queen Mary’s Crown

Rt Reverend and Rt Hon the Lord Chartres – carrying The Queen Consort’s Ring

Procession to the altar carrying the King’s regalia:

General Sir Gordon Messenger, the Governor of HM Tower of London – carrying St Edward’s Crown as Lord High Steward of England

Former MI5 chief Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller – carrying St Edward’s Staff

The Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry – carrying the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross

Former children’s TV presenter, now author and peer, Baroness Floella Benjamin – carrying the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove

Dame Elizabeth Anionwu – carrying the Orb

The Keeper of the Jewel House, Brigadier Andrew Jackson – carrying The Sovereign’s Ring

Petty Officer Amy Taylor – carrying the Sword of Offering and representing servicemen and women as a Royal Navy Petty Officer, a tribute to the King’s military career

Lord Hastings and The Earl of Loudoun – carrying the Spurs

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt – carrying the Sword of State

Air Chief Marshal the Lord Peach – carrying the Sword of Mercy (The Curtana)

General the Lord Richards of Herstmonceux – carrying the Sword of Spiritual Justice

General the Lord Houghton of Richmond – carrying the Sword of Temporal Justice

Participating in the act of recognition when the King is presented to the congregation

The Archbishop of Canterbury

Baroness (Valerie) Amos

Lady Elish Angiolini

George Cross-holder Christopher Finney – chair of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association

Presenting the coronation regalia to the King and chosen on the advice of government:

Lord Carrington, Lord Great Chamberlain – presenting the Spurs

Lord (Syed) Kamall– presenting the Armills

Baroness (Gillian) Merron – presenting the Robe Royal

The Most Reverend John McDowell, the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh – presenting the Orb

Lord (Narendra) Patel – presenting the Ring

Lord (Indarjit) Singh of Wimbledon – presenting the Coronation Glove

The Most Reverend Mark Strange, Bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness, and Episcopal Primus of Scotland – presenting the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross

The Most Reverend Andrew John, the Archbishop of Wales – presenting the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove

The Archbishop of Canterbury – performing the crowning with St Edward’s Crown

Presenting the regalia to the Queen Consort and chosen on the advice of government:

The Rt Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin, The Bishop of Dover – presenting The Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove

The Rt Reverend and Rt Hon Lord Chartres – presenting The Queen Consort’s Sceptre with Cross

Union flags hang from the street furniture outside Buckingham Palace on the Mall, London as ireparations are underway across the UK for the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. Picture date: Wednesday April 26, 2023.

Brigadier Andrew Jackson, The Keeper of the Jewel House at HM Tower of London – presenting The Queen Consort’s Ring