KFC warns of unavailable menu items and different packaging due to weeks of ‘disruption’

KFC has warned customers that there may be food shortages in some of its restaurants due to weeks of "disruption".

Although the chain hasn’t said what has caused the disruption, it posted a message on its Twitter page to tell customers that they may find "some items aren’t available" and packaging "may look different".

KFC said: "The Colonel has just emerged from a long day at the fryers and wanted to share the following message.

"Just a heads up that across our country, there's been some disruption over the last few weeks - so things may be a little different when you next visit us.

"You might find some items aren't available or our packaging might look a little different to normal. We know it's not ideal, but we're working hard to keep things running smoothly.

"In the meantime, please be patient with our incredible teams… they’re doing a brilliant job despite the disruption. We can’t wait to see you soon for your next fried chicken fix."

However, KFC hasn’t said what food from its menu could be affected by the disruption or how many restaurants may be experiencing shortages.